Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s previous close.

CLR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE CLR opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 47.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.