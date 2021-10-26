Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SUM. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Summit Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of SUM opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Summit Materials has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.