Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SUM. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Summit Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.45.
Shares of SUM opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Summit Materials has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $37.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.