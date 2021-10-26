Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of TTBXF stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

