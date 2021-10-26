Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.64.

RRC stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 100.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

