Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on POSH. Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.70.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 21.72. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,530,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,791,204.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,134 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,183.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

