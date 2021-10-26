Barclays Raises FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target to $105.00

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FCFS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $93.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $93.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

