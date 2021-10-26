Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $2,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 120.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Steven Madden by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

