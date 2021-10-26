Utah Retirement Systems Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Quilter Plc bought a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 241.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.65.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total value of $969,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,118,752 shares of company stock worth $2,204,969,975 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DASH stock opened at $216.33 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.18 and a 200 day moving average of $172.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

