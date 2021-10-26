VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,899,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $887,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $125,652.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,103,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,626 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $219.52 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

