NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Position Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,992,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 532,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.19% of NetEase worth $921,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $34.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

