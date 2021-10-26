CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,555 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after acquiring an additional 368,520 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $44,871,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 859.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after acquiring an additional 236,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $22,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.85 and its 200-day moving average is $129.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

