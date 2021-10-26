Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,377,000 after buying an additional 756,829 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,454,000 after buying an additional 1,315,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after buying an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

