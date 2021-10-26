Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 247,542 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 623,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $134,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,329 shares of company stock valued at $98,140,331. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Zscaler stock opened at $311.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of -161.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $314.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.92 and a 200 day moving average of $226.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

