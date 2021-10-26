Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,744,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,799 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $144,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,120,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 537,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after buying an additional 1,014,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 302.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 546,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 190.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,816,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after buying an additional 3,160,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.