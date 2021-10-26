M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 94.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $9,123,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $109.14 and a 52-week high of $172.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.63.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

