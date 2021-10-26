Cipher Capital LP Lowers Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 38,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $116,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VRRM opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

