Alkermes (ALKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Alkermes to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. On average, analysts expect Alkermes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alkermes stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alkermes stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,610 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Alkermes worth $21,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKS. Bank of America cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

