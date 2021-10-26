Analysts Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.66. United Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%.

UBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

United Bankshares stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. FMR LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 73.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 32,306 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 94.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 75,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

