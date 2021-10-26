SUKU (SUKU) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.98 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $82.17 million and $2.98 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001095 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00051298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00216352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00104393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

