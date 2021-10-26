OKCash Market Cap Reaches $2.09 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $434,608.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,992.36 or 1.00039379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00060025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00047539 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00649768 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004218 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,525,462 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

