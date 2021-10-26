Bottos (BTO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $132,539.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. Bottos has a total market cap of $829,910.55 and approximately $132,539.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bottos has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00051298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00216352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00104393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.