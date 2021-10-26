Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $244.81 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.51.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

