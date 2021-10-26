Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 240,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,121,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,252,000 after buying an additional 48,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.