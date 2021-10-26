The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Bbva USA purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

KHC opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

