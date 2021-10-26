Utah Retirement Systems Buys 700 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,344,000 after purchasing an additional 551,348 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,128 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.74.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $324.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.35. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $328.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

