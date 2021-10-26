Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Shares of BSRR opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $384.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

