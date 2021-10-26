Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hope Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,959 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.