Mayville Engineering (MEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Mayville Engineering has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.46 million. On average, analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MEC opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $374.30 million, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

