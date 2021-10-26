Sabre (SABR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Sabre has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sabre stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 225.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Sabre worth $53,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SABR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

