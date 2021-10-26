Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 529,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,185 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $19,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 8.9% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Alcoa by 13.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

