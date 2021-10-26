Federated Hermes Inc. Has $20.15 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,533 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Marathon Oil worth $20,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $17.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.