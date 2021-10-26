Oddo Bhf Upgrades Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to Neutral

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FOJCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

