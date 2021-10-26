Oddo Bhf Upgrades Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to Neutral

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FOJCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

