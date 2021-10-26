Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Discovery were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Discovery by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after buying an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Summit Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 25.5% during the second quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 149,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Discovery by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Price Michael F acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 7.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,212,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 82,744 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

