Andra AP fonden Trims Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $141.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.05.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

