Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FYBR. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $100,382,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,523,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $3,244,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.