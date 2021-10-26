$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Commvault Systems reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 316,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $18,182,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.03, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.