$1.06 EPS Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. ExlService reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.67 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

ExlService stock opened at $122.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ExlService by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ExlService by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.