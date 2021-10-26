Brokerages Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Hologic reported earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $7.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Hologic by 33.0% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hologic by 45.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 106,698 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Hologic by 30.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Hologic by 34.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at $4,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

