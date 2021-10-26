NiSource Inc. (NI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on November 19th

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

NiSource has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 65.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Shares of NI opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. NiSource has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NiSource stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of NiSource worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

