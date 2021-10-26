NiSource Inc. (NI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on November 19th

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.
NiSource has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 65.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.
Shares of NI opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. NiSource has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.
In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NiSource stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of NiSource worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
About NiSource
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
