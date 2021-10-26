Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TVE opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26.

