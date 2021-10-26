CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:CYN)

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CYN opened at GBX 172.10 ($2.25) on Tuesday. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 52-week low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 180.50 ($2.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £115.12 million and a P/E ratio of 5.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.11.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

