CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:CYN)

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON CYN opened at GBX 172.10 ($2.25) on Tuesday. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 52-week low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 180.50 ($2.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £115.12 million and a P/E ratio of 5.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.11.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile
