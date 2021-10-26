Ferguson plc Announces Dividend of $1.67 (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:FERG opened at £108.85 ($142.21) on Tuesday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,642 ($99.84) and a fifty-two week high of £108.90 ($142.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of £103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,935.54.

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,582.50 ($125.20).

In related news, insider Brian May purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.