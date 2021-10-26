Driven Brands (DRVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million. On average, analysts expect Driven Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

DRVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In related news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $8,384,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 82,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Driven Brands by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 81.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

