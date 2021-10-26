Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.07% of Crown worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Crown by 2,292.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Crown during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

