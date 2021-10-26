Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $228,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $700,000.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

PFDR stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.