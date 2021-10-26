Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,727 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,989,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,231,000 after acquiring an additional 332,959 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,355 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,946,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.