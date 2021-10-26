Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,008 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Autodesk by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $311.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.58. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

