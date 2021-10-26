Marshall Wace LLP Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,779 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 68,347 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.7% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after buying an additional 165,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 12.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $348.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a PE ratio of -97.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.48 and a 200-day moving average of $286.77. Sea Limited has a one year low of $155.10 and a one year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

