Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 20.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 188,806 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

NYSE FBHS opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average is $99.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

