$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 172.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 245,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,648,000 after acquiring an additional 165,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 39.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,022,000 after acquiring an additional 181,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after acquiring an additional 896,061 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.